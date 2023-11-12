Lyrics+Audio of “Call It What You Want” By Taylor Swift

Right after ‘Gorgeous’ Taylor Swift’s new single ‘Call It What You Want’ from “Reputation” is already in the air like wildfire. Swifties are going crazy for it. Now you can enjoy the song with the lyrics.
The Lyrics of “Call It What You Want”
[Verse 1]
My castle crumbled overnight
I brought a knife to a gunfight
They took the crown but it’s alright
All the liars are calling me one
Nobody’s heard from me for months
I’m doing better than I ever was
[Chorus]
Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Verse 2]
All my flowers grew back as thorns
Windows boarded up after the storm
He built a fire just to keep me warm
All the drama queens taking swings
All the jokers dressing up as kings
They fade to nothing when I look at him
And I know I make the same mistakes every time
Bridges burn, I never learn
At least I did one thing right, I did one thing right
I’m laughing with my lover
Making forts under covers
Trust him like a brother
Yeah, you know I did one thing right
Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night
[Chorus]
Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Bridge]
I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck
Chain round my neck
Not because he owns me
But ’cause he really knows me
Which is more than they can say
I recall late November, holding my breath
Slowly I said, “You don’t need to save me
But would you run away with me?”
Yes
[Chorus]
My baby’s fit like a daydream
Walking with his head down
I’m the one he’s walking to
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene
Loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to
[Outro]
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want, call it what you want
Call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to