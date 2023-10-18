Listen To Zara Larsson’s Single, “Ruin My Life”.

The Swedish Singer and Songwriter, “Zar Larsson” is back with a new song, “Ruin My Life”. The song was released today and is now available on digital platforms. It was produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and it will appear on her forthcoming 3rd studio album.

Ruin my life is a mid-tempo pop song and is almost a lovely song but a bit confusing. Yes, the song tells a whole different story. Do you believe in “Love is blind”? This song is for you.

I can’t figure it out what zara wants to say in this song. She wants to show her feelings that she misses her guy who left her. but then she expresses how the guy has been behaving with her.. and girl? still you want him to come back and ruin your life? what’s so special about him? I am sorry Zara, I don’t want to be personal. And yes for me, i would have never missed such a toxic person.

The lyrics say it all. Zara starts the song singing lines, “I miss you pushing me close to the edge, I miss you, I wish I knew what I had when I left, I miss you”. Ok keep that in mind. Now Look at the opening lines of the chorus, “I want you to ruin my life, yeah. I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah. All of my nights, yeah”. I don’t know what she wants to convey. Stream Below!

Listen To Zara Larsson’s New Song, “Ruin My Life”: