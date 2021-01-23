Listen to Two Songs by Drake “Go’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity”

Drake premiered two new songs and surprised everyone as no one was expecting these songs at this time. But this is not it – Drake also dropped his EP last Friday and no one had any hints about it. So, is Drake now working on surprising his fans? It sounds exactly like that.

The new songs that Drake premiered are titled “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity”. They are the only two songs from Drake’s recently released EP. You can stream both these new songs anytime you want. The link is at the bottom of this post.

The song “Diplomatic Immunity”, Drake is revealing his past and present. He talks about different careers and how they could turn around into a useless position where you do nothing but only judge others. Your only ‘work’ is to talk about someone else’s career. That’s something Drake doesn’t like currently and is rioting about it in this song. The second song “God’s Plan” is a rather about thanking God for his plan. The plan was to help Drake rise to fame. In the song, the singer talks about his achievements and how he feels it has always been the God’s plan. Give both the songs a listen below.

Listen to “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” by Drake