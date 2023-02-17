Listen To The Crystal Fighters’ Song, “Wild Ones”:

The English-Spanish electronic music band, “Crystal Fighters” has shared a new song titled, “Wild Ones” from their upcoming fourth studio album called, “Gaia & Friends”.

Giara & Friends is set to be released on 1st March 2019. It will be their first album release after three years since 2016’s, “Everything Is My Family”.

Wild Ones is going to make your mind to get their upcoming album. It comes with lovely electronic music production. The vocals are superb, so catchy. Listen to the song and repeat after me, La La La!!

Listen to the Crystal Fighters’ New Song, “Wild Ones”:

The multi-national based band has announced an Headline Tour in Europe and UK. The tour starts El Pelícano in Spain on 8th of March, 2019.