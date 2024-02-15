Listen to new song: “Love Lies” by Khalid and Normani

Here is the new Khalid song and it features Normani Kordei. This new collaboration is titled “Love Lies” and it will serve as the soundtrack for the upcoming movie “Love, Simon”. It has a very catchy chorus that will definitely help this song climb the charts quickly.

“Love Lies” isn’t your regular cute song. It’s a powerful song with amazing harmonies. Once you listen to it, you would want to listen to it again, and again. It’s that good. I’m sure this song will help Normani kick-start 2018 on a high note. Will she be able to land more solo songs this year? Could we see her solo debut album coming out this year? It could be a massive year for Normani if she plans it right.

Both Kahlid and Normani have delivered their vocals perfectly in this collaboration. It feels good and after listening to this one, you’d want more from Normani – that I can guarantee. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Love Lies” by Khalid and Normani