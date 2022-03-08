Listen to Single “Yes” by Louisa

Do you remember Louisa from the X Factor UK? I’m sure some of you definitely remember her winning single for that show. However, she failed to give us any notable song ever since and it’s been three years now.

Louisa has now premiered a new single titled “Yes” and it’s something totally different from what you could expect from the X Factor girl. Not only her music has changed, but this innocent girl has also changed. Her new image is going to give us a raunchier side of Louisa. It feels like a refreshing change, something Louisa really needed. She wasn’t going any where. She didn’t have a hit and everyone could sense that she needs to change the way she was doing things. From her persona to her music, she has changed it all.

Her label came out and announced that Louisa needed to be ‘sexier’. We will see that now that her new single has come out. The song features 2 Chainz and it sounds a lot better than the flops the British singer had in the last three years. It’s unlike any other song that you’ve heard from this girl. The song sounds more like the music from the late 90s and early 2000s. It sounds a bit dated and some of you might have an issue with that. But there is something about the song that makes it acceptable. The girl seems to be making the right change. Let’s hope it works out for her this time. Listen to her new song “Yes” below.

Listen to “Yes” by Louisa