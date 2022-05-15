Listen to Lana Del Rey’s Single “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind”

It’s good news. Lana Del Rey has given us her new single and it’s awesome. This new single is titled “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind” has a slow tempo but changes your mood quickly. Just listen to this song and you will know what I mean.

This new single by Lana Del Rey will become a part of her upcoming studio album “Lust For Life”. This will be her fourth studio album and it will come out sometime later in 2017. Lana will be releasing this album in collaboration with her usual label Interscope Records.

Lana Del Rey is trading her fame and everything else that has earned in her life for a day to ask just one question. It’s really surprising that she is so eager to find out answer to something. Now that’s so important to her that she is ready to give up her fortune and the fame that has earned over the years. But whatever Lana is saying in this song and whether that sits with you or not, it’s a beautiful song, decorated with Lana’s angelic vocals. Now listen to this song as you can stream it below. Just hit PLAY and enjoy “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind” by Lana Del Rey.

Listen “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind” by Lana Del Rey