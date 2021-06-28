Listen to “All The Ways” by Meghan Trainor [Stream + Review]

Meghan Trainor has given us another track from her ‘Treat Myself’ album. This track titled “All The Ways” came out recently and fans just loved it. It’s produced by Andrew Wells and Meghan sings about her desire to go out with her boy and be a princess. To that end, she wants to know ‘all the ways’ that are possible to get here.

“All The Ways” is the fifth offering from Treat Myself, which will come out on August 31. The latest single “All the Ways” is produced by Andrew Wells. In the song, Meghan sings about possibilities saying “I you love me, love me like you say” and follows it up by saying “Tell me all the ways.”

As far as this album is concerned, we know what Meghan is up to. She is mixing it all up to showcase her true talents. She has given us R&B, disco, and pop flavor so far. This new tack seems to have a genre of its own – a mix between pure-pop and modern soundscape. Give it a listen below and I’m sure you will appreciate what Meghan has done with this track.

Listen to “All The Ways” by Meghan Trainor