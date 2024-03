Primal Scream have announced that the first proper single from their upcoming new album ‘More Light’ will be ‘It’s Alright, It’s OK’.

The single follows previously released taster track ‘2013’ and will be released on 6 May – the same day as the album. Watch a live performance of ‘It’s Alright. It’s OK’ here:

‘More Light’ will be Primal Scream’s tenth studio album, and is the follow-up to 2008’s poorly received ‘Beautiful Future’.