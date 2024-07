Agit-pop superstar M.I.A. has released another track from her upcoming album Matangi. Called ‘Only 1 U’, it’s a typical M.I.A. track – with clattering drums and skittery loops aplenty.

To announce the track, M.I.A. posted the following instructions on Twitter:

#ONLY1U instruction > keep away from LAP TOPS play in #REALSPEAKERS #LOUD. in direct sun light or in a dingy room #BASS on #dingdingding — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) July 2, 2013

Listen to ‘Only 1 U’ here: