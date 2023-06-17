Listen: M.I.A. – ‘Bring The Noize’

As promised late last week, M.I.A. revealed her brand new single ‘Bring The Noize’ tonight on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show. Listen to the glitchy and political track below:

‘Bring The Noize’ is taken from M.I.A.’s new album Matangi, which was scheduled for release in April but was rejected by her label for being too positive. In an interview with Lowe this evening, M.I.A. suggested Matangi could be her final album proper, saying:

It’s just one of those things where I’ve given up at this point. I was literally going to start putting out records from my bedroom. This was my last stab at it– I’m going to hand it in and wait for it to go out the way albums go out. If I didn’t get it out right now, I would’ve definitely exploded.

Word is the album won’t be out until autumn now – but the way albums are being announced and released these days it’s anyone’s guess really!