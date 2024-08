Hotly-tipped pop-soul trio London Grammar are set to unleash their highly anticipated debut album If You Wait (that’s the artwork for it above) on 10 September.

Before that though, they’ve released brand new track ‘Interlude’ – which is gorgeous. Check it out below:

Here’s the full tracklist for If You Wait:

01. Hey Now

02. Stay Awake

03. Shyer

04. Wasting My Young Years

05. Sights

06. Strong

07. Nightcall

08. Metal & Dust

09. Interlude (Live)

10. Flickers

11. If You Wait