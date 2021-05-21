Listen: Laura Marling streaming album ‘Once I Was An Eagle’

Laura Marling’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album Once I Was An Eagle is set for release next week and, as is the way these days, the full album is now available to stream online.
To hear the album head over to NPR.org.
Once I Was An Eagle was recorded over just 10 days, with most of the vocals and guitar work for the 16 tracks done in one take in one day – which is pretty impressive!
Once I Was An Eagle Tracklist:
01. Take The Night Off
02. I Was An Eagle
03. You Know
04. Breathe
05. Master Hunter
06. Little Love Caster
07. Devil’s Resting Place
08. Interlude
09. Undine
10. Where Can I Go?
11. Once
12. Pray For Me
13. When Were You Happy? (And How Long Has That Been)
14. Love Be Brave
15. Little Bird
16. Saved These Words