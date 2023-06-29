Single review: Lenny Kravitz – ‘The Chamber’

Kravitz is back with this first cut from his tenth studio album ‘Strut’. ‘The Chamber’ boasts a familiar bass sound that I can’t put my finger on, which distracts me more than it should from a track that doesn’t really do anything particularly exciting.
With shades of classic Blondie in its retro sounds, it’s a serviceable number but lacks that killer hook and sound you’d expect from Lenny.
Not bad, but it’s hardly a huge first release.
(5.5/10)
BexLawrenceIOM(2014-06-30 - 4:05 pm)
I quite like this new track but nothing beats his earlier stuff!
dccabdriver(2014-07-01 - 7:26 am)
I think the new single, The Chamber, sounds fresh while also channeling a vintage sound..the bass is groovy and the songs builds nicely..will be a hit and played in clubs.