Lennon Stella Shares a New Song, “Fortress”. Stream Now:

The Canadian Singer, “Lennon Stella” has released a new song titled, “Fortress”.

Fortress is a follow up song to her recently released song, “Breakaway” and is her 3rd solo release. She was first known for his work as a Canadian duo, “Lennon & Maisy” but back in August, this year she started her solo career with the debut solo single, “Like Everybody Else”.

So, the solo Stella has now come up with a new song Fortress which was co-written by her with “Maureen McDonald”, and “Greg Kurstin” who also helped Stella by producing this new song.

Fortress comes with a sweet production, soft on ears where the Nashville Based Singer slays with her vocals. She sings about her ex lover and says that she would never let him in the fortress she have made. Simply, she doesn’t want him back and tries to say that what’s over is over.

Again, you just can’t leave without admiring the soulful vocals by her. The song is accompanied with a lyrical video as well which was premiered via YouTube. Stream below!

Listen To Lennon Stella’s New Song, “Fortress”:



