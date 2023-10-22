Lennon Stella Song, “Breakaway”.Listen Now:

The American Singer, Songwriter and Actress, “Lennon Stella” has shared a new song, “Breakaway”. The song was co-written by Lennon Stella with “Jarryd James”, “Sam De Jong” and “Kate York”.

Well, the song was written a year ago but is now finally premiered on digital platforms. It comes with a video as well which sees the Lennon sitting in front of a window like she is thinking of something very deep and is shows the lyrics of the song on screen.

The Nashville based singer has been working as a Canadian Music duo with “Maisy” but now she is working as a solo artist from when she signed with RECORDS earlier in 2018.

Coming to the song, “Breakaway” is an emotional solo song where Lennon sings about being tired of trying to make the things right. Yes, She is telling her lover that she is tired of the cycle ‘figting and then making up’ again and again. She just wants to get out of this toxic relationship she has been in. “I am tired of tryin’ to hold on to you”. So, she apologizes that she is leaving.

Listen to Lennon Stella’s New Song Titled, “Breakaway”: