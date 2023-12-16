Lana Del Rey Single – ‘Born To Die’

One woman hype machine Lana Del Rey unleashed her new single ‘Born To Die’ today with the above ‘audio video’.

The single builds on Lana’s growing reputation of producing dark and soulful pop songs that are as catchy as hell. This one features a killer vocal hook: “Don’t make me sad / Don’t make me cry / Sometimes love is not enough / And the world gets tough / I don’t know why” which you just know the remixers will have a field day with.

The teaser video will be replaced with a proper one in the next few weeks, with the single and then much-anticipated debut album due to come out in January.

Let us know what you think of ‘Born To Die’ in the comments below.



