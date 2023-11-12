Lali and Pablo Take Us To a Beach In New,”Caliente” Music Video. Watch Now:

The Argentine Singer, “Lali” Premiered her third Studio album titled, “Brava” back in August(On 10th of August, 2018) which featured guest appearances from the Mexican Group, “Reik”, the Brazilian Singer and Songwriter “Pabllo Vittar”, the Peruvian Singer and Songwriter”A.Chal”, the Spanish Singer and Songwriter “Abrahan Mateo” and the Venezuelan duo”Mau y Ricky”.

Lali has now shared the Official Music Video for her collaboration with Pabllo Vittar titled, “Caliente” from her third studio album.

Caliente is a fine upbeat party song and was an hit Argentine and Latin America already but wait! This is not it. The Lali has come up with the best music video which definitely, definitely adds to the beauty of the song. I mean what could have been a better accompanying music video than this? Jaw dropping!

Well, as with the release of the music video I am streaming the song again and it is making me rewind my summer parties.

Back to the video, It sees hot Lali and Pabllo Vittar partying on a beach with some other friends. They both look hot wearing Bikinis and then they take it to a in-door night party, dancing in their own way. I am needless to say that this song is a double hit. haha, First the track and now the music video.

Watch The Music Video To The Lali and Pabllo Vittar’s Collaboration, “Caliente”: