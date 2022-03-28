Lady Gaga to Continue to Elton John Tribute Album – Check the Tracklist

It seems like a big day for Elton John’s fans. Some of the music’s biggest names will be contributing to two Elton John albums. These tribute albums are basically two different servings of Elton John’s music – one focusing on pop & rock artists while other will bring in country music artists to celebrate Elton John’s great years. The albums are titled “Revamp” and “Restoration” and they will hit the stores on April 6.
Lady Gaga, Pink, and Miley Cyrus are only some of the artists who will contribute to these albums. Lady Gaga will cover “Your Song” and Miley will be lending her vocals for “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”. Pink will be collaborating with Logic for “Bennie And The Jets”. Apart from these artists, you will also listen other big names in the music industry contributing to these albums. The list of contributing artists confirmed so far is as following.
- Lady Gaga
- Miley Cyrus
- Pink
- Sam Smith
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Florence and the Machine
- Demi Lovato
- The Killers
- Alessia Cara
- Mary J. Blige
You can see the full track list for these two albums below.
“Revamp“ tracklist
1. Bennie and The Jets – Elton John, P!nk, Logic
2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes – Coldplay
3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues – Alessia Cara
4. Candle In The Wind – Ed Sheeran
5. Tiny Dancer – Florence And The Machine
6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight – Mumford and Sons
7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Mary J. Blige
8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato
9. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – The Killers
10. Daniel – Sam Smith
11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – Miley Cyrus
12. Your Song – Lady Gaga
13. Yellow Brick Road — Queens Of The Stone Age
“Restoration” tracklist
1. Rocket Man – Little Big Town
2. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris
3. Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill
4. Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne
5. My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert
6. I Want Love – Chris Stapleton
7. Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack
8. Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves
9. Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton
10. The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus
11. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley
12. This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris
13. Border Song – Willie Nelson