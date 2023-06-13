Lady Gaga performs “Imagine” at the opening of European Games

Lady Gaga has already proven that she can’t just sing pop and jazz but she can also seduce audience with her magical performances. This time she performed on the opening of European Games at Azerbaijan and delivered one of the most memorable performances on an opening ceremony. She delivered rendition of John Lennon’s classic track “Imagine”.

Lady Gaga was wearing a white dress and only natural makeup as she appeared to perform on the inaugural ceremony of European Games. Her blonde hair were looking luscious when she sat in front of the piano and starting performing “Imagine” to a sold-out crowd. Although everyone thought that Lady Gaga will perform one of her own hit songs but she choose to go for a classic number, which seemed the right decision. The crowd was pleased and everyone praised her performance. The emotional performance had all the ingredients of being an audience-favorite. On top of that, “Imagine” is a perfect anthem to get everyone motivated for a union.

Although the entire performance was stunning, her entry was lovely, especially when she took her seat in front of Yamaha Piano that was covered with flowers. Her vocals exploded into raw at the end of the performance – finishing the performance on a high. Overall Lady Gaga was amazing and everyone loved her performance. Her song selection for the event was justified and her rendition was near perfect. You can watch the performance below.

Watch Lady Gaga perform on opening ceremony of European Games 2015