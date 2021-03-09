Kindness Premieres “Cry Everything” Featuring Robyn. Stream Here:

The British singer and songwriter, “Adam Bainbridge” aka, “Kindness” has joined forces with the Swedish singer and songwriter, “Robyn”. They have shared a new song called, “Cry Everything”.

This new song “Cry Everything” is Kindness’ first music release after 4 long years. It is a follow up to 2015’s Why Do You Love? which also was a collaboration with Robyn.

Adam shared his views about the song and said, “A whole lot has changed since 2014, when I last released music. I hope my new music is a reflection of this, and how I want to move through the world. Please note my new pronouns, and use them, thank you!”

Listen to the Kindness and Robyn’s collaboration, “Cry Everything”:

Kindness has helped Robyn with writing and producing Robyn’s song called, “Send To Robin Immediately”. The song is a part of Robyn’s eighth studio album called, “Honey”.