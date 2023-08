A Swedish singer Robyn is back with a release of a new song titled “Missing You” which was much hyped in the last few days on social media. It took three years and her last work was “Love Is Free” EP. It is yet to be determined that whether she is going to drop a new full-length album or not. It’s better to wait as she likes to make announcements before dropping the album. Robyn’s “Missing You” is enough for the summer. A short film was uploaded on her YouTube Channel earlier this week, in which a few seconds of “Missing You” were previewed and now she has dropped the full version on digital platforms. “Missing You” is an electro-pop song with a mid-tempo. Listen: CHVRCHES add their electro-pop song here.

Listening to this song you will notice that Robyn is not satisfied with herself into new singe even after a split with her last lover. She misses all the activities and fling with her lover. “Baby it’s so real to me now it’s over / The space where you used to be / Your head on my shoulder / All of the plans we made that never happened”, sings Robyn in very first verse.

