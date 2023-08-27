One Republic has premiered a new music video for their latest song “Kids“. The music video is shot in Mexico City which seems like the new destination for music videos. Recently, Coldplay shot their latest music video in this classic city and now OneRepublic has followed the same recipe.

OneRepublic premiered the new music video on VEVO on August 25th. You can watch the video after the quick review below.

The music video shows Ryan Tedder and other band mates exploring the Mexico City. They are here for a show that will start later that day. For now, they want to see the city and get the feel of their audience. Meanwhile, a young Mexican guy is trying to impress a girl and makes different moves for that reason. He had fallen in love with the girl at the first site and now he is doing everything he can to get the girl’s attention. Eventually, when OneRepublic start their show, the guy and girl are seen there. It looks as if it was their destiny to come to the show and have a ‘moment’ that will connect them forever. Time to watch the music video now. Click Play below to watch it in full.

Watch Music Video “Kids” by OneRepublic