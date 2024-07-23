Kele Okereke to release new solo album ‘Trick’ in October

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced today he will release a new solo album called Trick on 14 October.

The new album, the follow-up to his 2010 solo effort The Boxer, is the first new music from the Bloc Party camp since their ‘Truth EP’ last year, and the first album since 2012’s Four.

At least Kele has been keeping himself busy, with recording what the press release describes as an album that is “standing at the crossroads of club history, old school soul and modern electronic R&B, with a distinctively British twist” – which basically translates as “it’s a bit dancey”.

Kele has revealed a trailer to go with it, which certainly showcases those dancey elements with a distinct whiff of dub and garage in the mix.

Check it out and see the full tracklist below:

Kele Trick tracklist:

01 First Impressions

02 Coasting

03 Doubt

04 Closer

05 Like We Used To

06 Humour Me

07 Year Zero

08 My Hotel Room

09 Silver and Gold

10 Stay the Night