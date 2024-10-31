Kanye West ended his show after knowing about robbery with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, husband of Kim Kardashian was performing live at Meadows Festivals on October 2nd, 2016, when he came to know from one of his staff members about Kim being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Kanye West was so shocked but he did inform the fans who actually have paid for the show that there’s a family emergency and he has to end the show.

The audience didn’t know at that time what actually has happened so there was a silence for few moments.

CNN was informed by Kim’s spokesperson that Mrs. West was robbed by two masked men at the gunpoint on a hotel in Paris. Luckily, she’s physically unharmed but the intruders tied her up and locked her down in the bathroom and took away jewelry worth of millions of dollars.

Kanye left the stage after announcing to end the show; leaving the crowd disappointed. Later the management explained in a decent manner about the robbery incident with Kim that made Kanye leave.

There was booing from the fans for some time but I guess everyone would have done the same as Kanye did. Family comes first!

Though, the people should have been refunded as they were there to enjoy another 30-minute long performance of Kanye West.

