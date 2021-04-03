Julia Michaels Delivers Music Video, “Apple”. Watch Here:

The America singer and songwriter, “Julia Michaels” has shared a new music video directed by, “Clare Gillen”.

The song, “Apple” was written by Julia herself. It is a part of the American singer’s second EP called, “Inner Monologue Part 1” which was released back in January 2019.

The music video features the sizzling Julia in a room full of different flowers. It sees her laying on the floor and posing to the camera. I love her expressions.

Also, The cover for, “Inner Monologue Part 1” was taken from this new music video.

Watch the music video to Julia Michaels’ song, “Apple”:

Julia is supporting her second EP with a North American Tour. The tour kicks off at the Baton Rouge, LA on 15th of March. Get your tickets and learn more about the tour details here.