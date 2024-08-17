Jess Glynne’s  Brings You a Must-Listen Song Titled “All I AM”

Jess’s fans are a bit offended these days about the delay in her upcoming album, “Always In Between”, so I am.

The music album “Always In Between” is now to be released on October 12th instead of 21st of September. This news broke my heart. But no need to be sad anymore because Jess has just gifted her fans something to which they can hold on to, at least until the release of her new album.

The British Singer-Songwriter has come up with a new song titled “All I Am” which is a romantic number. As you all know that Jess has never disappointed her fans, she delivers the best always. But this time it is something that will make you fall in love this delightful lady.

The new song All I AM is included in the forthcoming album “Always in between”. It is a love themed song. I am already loving this song and why not to love it? Just imagine the soft heart-taking vocals from Jess which accompany the joyful beat with bass and drums.

The Video to this romantic song is also premiered on her official Youtube channel where you will see the rocking part of her. don’t believe me? Watch the video yourself.

Watch Jess’s New Music Video “All I Am”