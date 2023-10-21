Jaz Lizard Song, “Quality Of Life”. Stream Now:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Jak Lizard” has premiered a new song titled, “Quality of Life”. It is follow up song to his last released single, “Mrs. J” and was released via SoundCloud. The song will be included in his debut EP titled, “Jaz Lizard” which will be hopefully out in coming December. Releasing date for the EP is not officially announced yet.

Jak has gained popularity in New York and in America with his music. He has been working in the studios since 2017 with some of the best artists of the city and now he is finally producing good music. The New York based Singer has dropped his songs via SoundCloud and YouTube. This is his third single release of 2018 including, “Mrs. J” and “Sisters”.

Coming to the new song, It is a mix of soul, Hip-Hop and Jazz. Basically, the American Singer has been working with Jazz and Soul. So, Don’t confuse him. I mean this man is not afraid of bending genres and that’s what he is doing.

“Quality of Life” is very relaxing to ear. I am expecting Jak to get famous all over the world soon.

Listen To Jaz Lizard’s New Song, “Control Of My Life”: