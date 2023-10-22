Jason Derulo Music Video, “Good Bye” Featuring Nicki Minaj. Watch Now:

The American Singer And Songwriter, “Jason Derulo” teamed up with the French DJ and Producer, “David Guetta” , the American Rapper, “Nicki Minaj” and the French recording Artist , “Willy William”to share a new song, “GoodBye” back in August. The song will appear on David’s upcoming Seventh studio album, “7” and is also expected to be a part of Jason’s upcoming yet-untitled album.

Goodbye is now accompanied with the official music video. Yes, Jason Derulo told us that he will release the video soon, and right after one week he has shared the official music video.

The visuals feature Jasson Derulo, Nicki Minaj and Willy William. First things first, Look at our Nicki, Wearing a black weave and a purple short wig and the Nicki’s scene is all that you will be holding on to. What about the rest of the video? Watch the video first.

Watch The video to Jason Derulo’s, “Goodbye”:

Well, it’s confusing.. I can’t figure it out. Wasn’t Jason cheating on his girl? The lady in the bed and the one waiting for him at the home were the same and then at the concert? what was that? Correct me, if i am wrong.

I think Jason is seeing ever lady as the lady he loves. I am just kidding. LOL!