Jasmine Thompson Delivers a New Music video For, “Loyal”. Watch Here:

The English singer and songwriter, “Jasmine Thompson” has shared a new song titled, “Loyal” with an accompanying music video directed by, “Sashinski”.

Loyal will be a part of the English singer’s upcoming fifth EP called, “Colour”. The EP is expected to be released on 29th of March 2019.

Loyal is a soft ballad and it’s quite personal. Also, Eg White has done great with the production, and Jasmine has just amazed me with her vocals. This new song is absolutely a good one by the English singer.

The music video sees Jasmine singing the song and dancing with her friends, and if I am not wrong a boy plays the role of her boyfriend.

Watch the music video to Jasmine Thompson’s new song, “Loyal”:

Jasmine talked to the media about the song and said, “We didn’t trust each other, and as it turned out, we both had good reason. Also, he owes me £600. I’m still loyal to the person I met at the beginning, who made me really excited and gave me butterflies though”.