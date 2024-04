Janelle Monae released her new single ‘Q.U.E.E.N.’ earlier today, and it’s a multi-layred funk, soul, rap, pop belter. It also features Erykah Badu, who adds a pretty spectacular closing rap verse to it.

Check it out:

‘Q.U.E.E.N.’ is taken from Monae’s upcoming second studio album (or ‘suite’, as she calls them) The Electric Lady.