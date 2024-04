Fresh from his well-received second album Overgrown (read my review here), James Blake has announced six live dates in the UK this September.

James Blake will play:

September

18 – Glasgow, O2 ABC

20 – Manchester, Ritz

21 – Birmingham, Institute

22 – Oxford, O2 Academy

24 – Bristol, O2 Academy

25 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Thursday (18 April) via GigsAndTours.

Watch James Blake performing Overgrown highlight ‘Voyeur’ at last weekends Coachella Festival: