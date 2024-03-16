Listen: James Blake unveils album version of ‘Voyeur’

Following on from the ‘dub’ version of ‘Voyeur’ which hit the web earlier this week, James Blake has released the proper album version – and it sounds absolutely massive.

If there’s anyone out there who is still unsure as to why a new James Blake album is getting people excited, then just listen to this:

‘Voyeur’ was debuted on Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 show earlier today, and follows the previously released tracks ‘Retrograde’ and ‘Digital Lion’.

Blake has also released the B side to the ‘Voyeur Dub’ single – called ‘And Holy Ghost’. Listen to it here:

James Blake’s second album, Overgrown, is out on 7 April.