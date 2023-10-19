James Arthur Song, “Empty Space”. Stream Below:

The British SInger and Songwriter, “James Arthur” has delivered a new song titled, “Empty Space”. It was co-written by James Arthur, “Pablo Bowman”, “Richard Boardman” and “Nick Gates” and It will appear on james’ forthcoming third album. It is the third song premiere of his upcoming album.

Coming to the song, It is closer to rock and is a very fine production. And what about the vocals by the British Singer? They are just crazy. James misses his love and wants her by his by side because he can not find the love he has had. He wants her back to fill the empty space.

The Chorus Contains lyrics like, “I’m alone in my head, Looking for love in a stranger’s bed, But I don’t think I’ll find it, ‘Cause only you could fill this empty space”. Listen, If you have ever lost someone whom you have loved hard, this song is for you!

Listen To James Arthur’s New Single, “Empty Space”:

James will be Performing live on 18th of November at Roundhouse, London where “Ed Sheeran”, “Ella Eyre”, “Olly Murs”, “Jordan Stephens” and “Anne-Marie” will be accomapnying him.