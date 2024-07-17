Jake Bugg tickets on sale tomorrow at 9am – buying guide

Tickets for Jake Bugg’s three newly announced gigs in Scotland go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 18 July) at 9am. The three gigs in Scotland added to his October UK tour are:

October 09 – GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

October 10 – DUNDEE Caird Hall

October 12 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Here’s the link to buy tickets for the three new shows:

Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg announced a new tour earlier this week that will include some of the biggest shows of his career to date.

The tour will take place in October and will see Bugg play huge arenas including London’s Alexandra Palace.

Tickets for all five dates go on sale tomorrow (Friday 16 May) at 9am

Here’s the dates in full:

October 5 – Cardiff, Cardiff Arena

October 7 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

October 18 – Liverpool, Liverpool Echo 2

October 20 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa

October 21 – London, Alexandra Palace

Ticket prices

Prices for the shows range slightly depending on the venue.

In Cardiff, tickets are priced at £28.95. In Wolverhampton they’ll cost £28.50. For the gig at Liverpool’s Echo Arena there are Seated and Standing tickets available – with both costing £27.50. Tickets for the Bridlington gig also cost £27.50 and for the London show they cost £31.00.

If you’re planning on trying to get tickets for the London, Alexandra Palace gig then be aware that a lot of tickets were sold during a fan presale on Wednesday – not sure how many were sold but if there’s a mass rush tomorrow you might find yourself missing out.

Because of that, there is a limit of six tickets per person for the London show – all the other gigs have a limit of eight per person.

Here’s the link to get tickets:

Here’s my review of Jake Bugg at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year.