Imagine Dragons Song, “Bad Liar”. Stream Now:

The American Rock Band, “Imagine Dragons” is like UNSTOPPABLE at the moment. I mean a hit after a hit and here is another bop. Everything they are sharing is turning out to be amazing for them.

The band’s fourth studio album, “Origins” is all set to be released on 9th of November and they have already shared 4 singles from the album but now they have shared another one titled, “Bad Liar”.

Bad Liar was co written by the group’s lead vocalist,”Daniel Reynolds” with “Wayne Sermon”, “Banjamin McKee”, “Daniel Platzman”, “Aja Volkman” and “Jorgen Odegard”. It was premiered on the Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

It is an emotional number which is definetly gonna rip your heart. Bad Liar is actually about Daniel Reynolad and his ex-wife Aja Volkman as they divorced back in April. “Did all my dreams never mean one thing?

Does happiness lie in a diamond ring?” Bad liar is quite personal.

Listen To The Imagine Dragons New Song, “Bad Liar”:

One last, With these back to back hit singles from the album, I am pretty sure that Origins is gonna slay the charts. I can see it as a fine nominee for the best album of 2018 but let’s see what happens next.