The line-up for this years Ibiza Rocks has been announced today – and it looks half decent! The Ibiza Rocks event takes place throughout the summer on Ibiza, with concerts at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel on every Wednesday night in June, July, August and September.

The stand-out performer for us this year is Kasabian, who will be playing on 11 July. Other notable acts are Bloc Party, New Order and Two Door Cinema Club – who are all appearing in September. The full line-up is below: