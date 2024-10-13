New Music: GREATWAVES – ‘Feel The Love’

Salford duo GREATWAVES have been floating around the blogosphere for a while now, and are making a name for themselves as one of the best new bands for serene, hypnotic and powerful ‘nu-gaze’. After releasing their debut single ‘The Shore’ earlier this year, they have decided to release follow-up ‘Feel The Love’ as a free download. Check it out below and let me know what you think:



GREATWAVES are David De Lacey and Oliver Cooper – find out more about them:

http://www.facebook.com/dropitfromtheheavens

https://soundcloud.com/mrmanini



