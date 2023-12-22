GENTS Brings You a Song, “Smoke Machine”. Stream Now:

The Danish duo, “GENTS” has premiered a new song titled, “Smoke Machine” via SoundCloud. It will appear on ther upcoming album which is expected to be released in 2019, but the title and the official releasing dates are not announced yet.

The song, “Smoke Machine” comes with a fine synth-pop production and it is kinda good. I like the song, but I think maybe they should have delivered some thing even better. But anyways, it is somewhat worthy of you stream.

Listen to the GENTS new song, “Smoke Machine”:



The GENTS comprises of two long time best friends, “Theis Vesterløkke” and “Niels Fejrskov Juhl”.

The Danish duo debuted back in 2015 when they released their first EP titled, “Embrace The Future”. In addition to that, they released their debut album, “About Time”, back in April, this year. Let’s see, if this new upcoming album could bring fortune for the duo.