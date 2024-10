Funeral Suits have released the video for their new single ‘Hands Down’ – the latest to be taken from their debut album Lily Of The Valley.

Watch the Kevin Minogue directed video here:



‘Hands Down’ is out on 15 October.

Funeral Suits are currently touring the UK this month, here’s their remaining dates in October:

11 The Hop, Wakefield

12 Deaf Institute, Manchester

13 Head Of Steam, Newcastle

15 Buffalo Bar, Cardiff

17 The Horn, St. Albans

18 The Lexington, London