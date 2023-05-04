Single review: Foxes – ‘Holding Onto Heaven’

The most striking eyes in music is back with this bouncy, pop number that’s not quite as immediately powerful as ‘Let Go For Tonight’ but, thanks to its fast-beat, Foxes’ alluring and strong voices and soaring strings, ‘Holding Onto Heaven’ proves to be just as listenable.

Throwing in some catchy ‘ooh’ hooks in the chorus and a slowed-down middle-act with more focussed drums and strings that add some meat to the bones, it’s a single you’ll have to give a few listens to but it rewards the time you spend with it.

(7/10)

Buy: Holding Onto Heaven