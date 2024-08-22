Foals announce UK tour dates for February 2014

Foals have announced a six-date UK tour for next February.

The Oxford rockers have steadily become one of the biggest guitar bands in the UK – thanks to their brilliant third album Holy Fire and a host of electrifying summer festival appearances, which included a phenomenal set at Glastonbury. Following their festival appearances, which will see them take to the stage at this weekends Reading and Leeds Festivals, Foals will be touring Australia and Europe over the autumn and winter.

After that, though, they’ll be back on home turf and will play the following UK dates in February 2014:

04 – Dublin Olympia

07 – Manchester Apollo

09 – Glasgow Barrowlands

11 – Birmingham O2 Academy

12 – Newcastle O2 Academy

14 – London Alexandra Palace