Watch: Flying Lotus – ‘Tiny Tortures’ video

The release of his celebrated and star-studded album Until The Quiet Comes transformed Flying Lotus from underground secret to ‘producer of the moment’. Now he’s flexing his celebrity muscles even further with the sumptuously produced video for album track ‘Tiny Tortures’, which features Elijah Wood as an amputee who has some cool hallucinations. Like the track itself, the video is an assured and dreamlike affair, check it out here:



In other Flying Lotus news, the producer has revealed himself as the mystery rapper Captain Murphy – who first appeared on a Fying Lotus produced track for Odd Future’s Earl Sweatshirt. After the revelation at a gig in LA last night, Flying Lotus made ‘Captain Murphy’s’ debut album Duality available as a free download – download it here.



