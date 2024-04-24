Festival Season 2013 – The best festival headliners in the UK this year

Now that the weather has finally caught up with the calendar, Coachella has been and gone and the line-up’s have all been announced it’s officially festival season!

To celebrate, here’s who I think are the best/most interesting headliners at this years UK festivals – let me know your favourite headliners in the comments below.

The Rolling Stones – Glastonbury

Whether you like them or not, you can’t deny The Rolling Stones have pulling power. The size of the crowd is bound to be huge for their headline set at Glastonbury, and with their back catalogue being so universally appreciated there will be definitely be some memorable moments.

Green Day – Reading and Leeds

I can’t think of any more ideal band – festival pairings than Green Day and Reading and Leeds. This is a marriage made in festival heaven – and it has added poignancy what with Billie’s recent issues, so expect a pretty emotional set!

Sigur Ros – Eden Sessions



Epic Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Ros might be a bit of a curveball, but if you’re lucky enough to be catching them in the glorious surroundings of the Eden Project – then you’re in for an awesome night!

Justin Timberlake – Wireless Festival

Loads of ‘pop acts’ have been jumping onto the festival bandwagon recently, and it will be interesting to see how JT’s pop-tastic music and charisma translate to a festival crowd. Tickets for the Wireless Festival

Elton John And His Band – Bestival

Similarly to The Rolling Stones at Glastonbury, even if you don’t care much for Elton John you’re still guaranteed to have a great time watching him perform all those bouncy, sing-along hits in the open air in front of thousands of festival-goers!

Beyonce – V Festival

It’s no surprise that V Festival have gone very much down the ‘pop’ route this year, and in Bey they’ve got the biggest pop star on the planet. For pure entertainment value, this is bound to be something special. Get your V Festival tickets at StubHub

Of course festivals aren’t all about the headliners, so look out for some follow up posts about the other bands I’m looking forward to seeing over this years festival season.