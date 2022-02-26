Ellie Goulding Song, “Do You Remember”. Stream Here:

The British singer and songwriter has contributed in the soundtrack of the wrestling-themed film, “Fighting With My Family” with a new song titled, “Do You Remember”.

Be ready, Ellie will be releasing the full version of the song and an official music video as well in the current week most hopefully.

Do You Remember is a bop. I love it. Ellie has delivered yet another stunning song. I love the production, but guys you know, I have been loving Ellie’s vocals since ever. Yeah, Our vocals queen has slayed it again with soulful and heart taking vocals.

This song has got my streams just because of you, QUEEN!

Listen to the Ellie Goulding’s new song, “Do You Remember”:

The movie, “Fighting With My Family” was released on 14th of February. The movie stars “Dwayne Johnson”, “Jack Lowden”, “Nick Frost”, “Lena Headey”, “Vince Vaughn” and “Florence Pugh”.