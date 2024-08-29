New Music: Egyptian Hip Hop unveil video for new single ‘SYH’

After getting everyone excited a year or so ago with their angular and excitingly prog-leaning EP ‘Some Reptiles Developed Wings’, Manchester band Egyptian Hip Hop frustratingly disappeared from sight.

Thankfully, that was so they could knuckle down and work on their debut album – rather than do something silly like get a proper job! Now, it seems like the hard-work in the studio is all wrapped up and their debut album, Good Don’t Sleep, has been slated for a 22 October release on R&S Records.

‘SYH’ is the first taster from Good Don’t Sleep, and it’s a moody, swampy, enveloping electro cracker. Check the video out below and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom:

To support the release of their debut album, Egyptian Hip Hop have announced a few live dates in October:

6 Glasgow Hug & Pint

9 Manchester Soup Kitchen

11 London Corsica Studios



