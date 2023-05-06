Editors Album and Video for single ‘A Ton Of Love’

Editors have tonight announced their new album will be called The Weight Of Your Love and will be released on 1 July. It’s available to preorder from their site: www.editorsofficial.com.

The news came after Zane Lowe played the album’s lead single ‘A Ton Of Love’ on his Radio 1 show, a video for the track has now also been released which you can watch below:

It’s got a very 80’s rock vibe – with a bit of Echo And The Bunneymen and The Cult thrown in there. Sounds good though! The single will be available for download from midnight tonight.

The Weight Of Your Love is Editors’ first album since 2009’s In This Light And On This Evening, and is their first to feature new members Justin Lockey and Elliott Williams, following the departure of founding member Chris Urbanowicz in 2012.