Music: Echotape – ‘Sky Above Quarley Hill’ EP

Echotape – Sky Above Quarley Hill EP

The one trait I like more than any other in new bands is ambition. Too many new bands these days are a bit too modest and humble for my liking. What’s wrong with wanting to make a huge, expansive sound that grabs people by the balls and demands to be listened to? Nothing, in my opinion – and by the sounds of this EP Echotape share that sentiment.

Sky Above Quarley Hill is dripping with ambition, from the slick production (courtesy of legendary producer Youth) and epic guitar lines to the sweeping melodies and determination to make each of the four tracks more anthemic than the last – which they just about get away with.

My favourite is ‘Black And White’, which starts off sounding like Hurts covering a Foals track before it opens up into a rollicking Doves-esque anthem. Check out the full EP here and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom of the page:





Now you’ve heard the EP, you’re probably wondering who Echotape are – and that’s where things become a bit murky. Their website, http://echotape.co.uk/, is a bit of a mission statement thing full of lots of striking images and dramatic slogans like: “Shared intentions create community. We are collective.” Although there’s not much actual information about Echotape, the website does offer a free download of the track ‘Came Into My Blood’ (video below), so it won’t be a complete waste of time!

As with all the new music I feature here on All-Noise, I’d love to hear your thoughts on Echotape in the comments section below…