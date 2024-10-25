Drake Released three new songs “Sneaking”, “Fake Love” & “Two Birds, One Stone”

Drake made an appearance on OVOSOUND RADIO show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio on October 23rd, 2016. He announced that he will be releasing a new project called “More Life” which he termed as “A playlist.” Now, it’s so confusing. Would that be a mixtape or an album? What’s a playlist? Well, we gotta wait until the “Playlist” is released. Probably, he’ll make it an album!

On his OVOSOUND RADIO episode, Drake without a prior warning premiered 3 of his new tracks: “Sneaking” featuring 21 Savage, Vinylz and Frank Duke’s production “Fake Love”, and “Two Birds, One Stone”.

Drake did reply through “Two Birds, One Stone” to Kid Cudi who blasted him on Twitter. “I like your old shit, but was not in love with the lates, you were the man of the moon, now you just go through your phases” raps the Drake.

He also premiered a remix of London rapper Dave’s “Wanna Know” track. Drake praises the Young rapper by saying, “One of the youngest from U.K. who’s on a crazy, crazy, crazy wave.”

Drake has been in the news for dropping three new songs in one night. Everyone must be wondering that what’s going on here. It was Drake’s birthday last night and he probably wanted to give his loyal fans something extraordinary on his big day.

