DJ Shadow announces ‘Best Of’ compilation…

Pioneering hip-hop / dance producer DJ Shadow has announced his plans to release a compilation later this year.

Entitled Reconstructed: The Best Of DJ Shadow, the compilation will be released on 3 September and will feature two new songs – ‘Listen’ and ‘Won’t You Be’ – as well as career highlights (in my opinion anyway!) like ‘Organ Donor’ and the Richard Ashcroft featuring ‘Lonely Soul’.

The compilation will be released in two versions – a single CD / download with 16 tracks, and a huge, limited edition collectible box-set called Reconstructed: The Complete DJ Shadow, which will feature all his releases spanning 23 years in the business, as well of lots of cool extras.

Reconstructed: The Best Of DJ Shadow tracklist:

‘Midnight In A Perfect World’

‘High Noon’

‘I’ve Been Trying’

‘This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)’

‘You Can’t Go Home Again’

‘Scale It Back (Featuring Little Dragon)’

‘Listen (Featuring Terry Reid)’

‘Stem’

‘Six Days’

‘Won’t You Be’

‘Organ Donor’

‘Lonely Soul’ (Featuring Richard Ashcroft)

‘Blood On The Motorway’

‘You Made It’ (Featuring Chris James)

‘Redeemed’

‘Dark Days’ (Main Theme)

Here’s ‘Organ Donor’ for your audio/visual enjoyment:





